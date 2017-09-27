Cumbernauld pupils take part in writer’s conference

UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) has given a group of aspiring young authors the chance to learn the secrets of crafting a compelling story from some of the UK’s most successful literary figures at an event in Cumbernauld.

The Tata Steel subsidiary created to help deliver economic regeneration to traditional steel areas, has provided funding for pupils from Greenfaulds High School in Cumbernauld to take part in The Society of Authors in Scotland (SOAiS) conference, ‘ScotsWrite.’

Seven sixth-formers attended the two-day event which took place in Cumbernauld on the weekend of September 22-24. In addition to meeting some of their favourite authors, students from Greenfaulds High School had the opportunity to attend various talks and workshops, shadow the conference team and undertake project work relating to the conference.

Joanne Harris, whose best-selling novel Chocolat was turned into an Oscar-nominated movie, and Charlie Higson, writer of the hugely successful ‘Young Bond’ series, were amongst the 30 speakers who delivered talks and workshops at the event.

The Society of Authors is the trade union of more than 10,000 writers, illustrators and literary translators, at all stages of their careers. They have been advising individuals and speaking out for the profession for more than a century.

ScotsWrite conference is designed to bring literary professionals together from all over the UK, and beyond, to learn from each other; to diversify and expand their skills and knowledge of the business of writing, and offer networking opportunities.

Anne Clyde, regional manager at UKSE, said it was vital to help new writers by giving them this opportunity: “It’s important to support the next generation of writers who have so much to contribute to the creative life of our society. UKSE is proud to be able to give these young, aspiring authors the opportunity to be inspired by some of the best in the business.”

Linda Strachan, popular children’s author and chairman of the Society of Authors in Scotland, said: “We were delighted to welcome the pupils from Greenfaulds High School to our conference. Chosen because of their interest in writing and related publishing activities they were able to take an active part in the conference over the weekend, with a chance to meet and discuss all aspects of writing and publishing with many experienced and successful authors and industry professionals.

“Hopefully, we have inspired them to follow their literary aspirations and we may one day see some of these pupils becoming successful authors.”