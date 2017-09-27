Custom play session for PALS

A local charity run by parents of children who have additional support needs is introducing a series of new activities.

Play And Learning Support (PALS) is taking a group of children to Happy Town in Cumbernauld Town Centre for a custom play session.

Trustee Laura Costello said: “Happy Town have been very supportive. When we visit we have the place to ourselves and they tailor the session to the needs of our children by changing their cinema to a sensory room. Based on our feedback they also bought a trampoline.”

This trip is on Sunday, October 1.

PALS also runs regular movie nights each Monday. For more information see the PALS Facebook group.