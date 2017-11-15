Degree courses under threat at New College Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire College is looking at ‘alternative options’ in a bid to save its high regarded performing arts degree course.

The BA courses in Musical Theatre and Acting at the Motherwell and Coatbridge campuses will come to an end next summer as the University of Northumbria which validates them will no longer be offering the courses.

A spokesperson for the college said: “The college has a strong record of supporting performing arts courses and work is ongoing to look at alternative options that would allow degree level study within this area to continue.”

More than 7000 people have signed a petition to save the course set up by Conner Wilson.

He said: “This decision to remove validation of these valued and essential performing arts courses is one that will have a major impact on young emerging artists across Scotland.

“It also means that degree level performing arts training in Scotland is extremely limited, with only a handful of options available to students looking to further their training.”

Among those to sign the petition is the former head of the Performing Arts department at the college Gillian McLaren Scott who set up the degree courses.

She said: “It is devastating to learn that young Scottish performing arts students will be so restricted in what they can study at higher education.

“Only a pity it has taken to long for anyone to take real notice of the situation.”

