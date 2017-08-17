Free pencil case for every primary pupil in Kilsyth

A campaign to give a free pencil case to every primary school pupil in the Kilsyth area on the first day of the school year has been completed successfully.

The Write Start campaign was led by Councillor Mark Kerr. He said: “Modern Life always focuses on the differences between people and for hard working parents, this is most notable when the school year starts. Top branded trainers, bags and accessories are in high demand by the children. With this initiative, for one day at least each year when they all sit down at their desks, they are just as well prepared as the pupil sitting beside them. I’m incredibly proud to be fortunate in having great support locally.”