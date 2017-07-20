Free swims scheme expanded to include younger children

The free swims scheme currently running at all NL Leisure pools has been further expanded.

The sessions for under-16s with Kidz Kards and Young Scot cards was initially available at just three venues.

However, council leader Jim Logue asked NL Leisure to include all seven swimming pools across the local authority.

Some parents have complained that children need to be aged four to qualify for Kidz Kards and normal free entry is restricted to children under three.

The Times & Speaker contacted NL Leisure which has now agreed children aged three to four will be able to swim for free this summer.

Sessions run on Mondays-Fridays from 11am-1pm until August 11, for more information call 01236 341968.