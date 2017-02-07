Funding will let Kilsyth Primary transform woodland area

Kilsyth Primary School has secured £5,000 to design a new woodland learning area after winning a national award.

The funding has been awarded by financial mutual OneFamily through its Foundation Community Awards. The annual awards support community groups and projects across the UK.

Local musician Kirsty Hamilton and artist Sarah Wakeford will work with pupils to transform the woodland area near the school into a literary-themed sound garden with sculptures, wind chimes and artwork.

This area will be used to teach the children about sustainability and the environment.

It was Kirsty Hamilton who nominated Kilsyth Primary for the award as both her children attend the school. She said: “The support from the community has been wonderful and we’d like to than everyone who voted for us, The abandoned wood has been cleared and I can’t wait to start working on this project with Sarah and the students.

“The children have already been telling us what they would like in their new play area. We hope it will inspire them to be creative and be a fun place where they can learn.”

OneFamily marketing director Karl Elliott added: “We’re proud to help Kilsyth Primary mark its 140th anniversary with this new and exciting project”.