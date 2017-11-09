Library event looking for your memories of village life

Condorrat Library will be the focus for a ‘Memory Lane’ event being held later this month.

CultureNL Libraries and Museum staff are making a request to Condorrat residents to bring along their own photographs of the village and the surrounding area.

There will also be a table of old photographs of Condorrat to look at along with some objects from the past to help stimulate memories.

The event takes place from 10am-2pm on Tuesday, November 28.

Learning manager Lu McNair said: “Residents can drop in and have a chat and hopefully help us identify people and places in our old Condorrat photographs.

“We are also looking for people to bring along their own family photographs of everyday life in Condorrat which they are happy to share.

“We will make digital copies on the day and return the originals to the owner if they are happy to give us permission to use them for reminiscence.”

Lynn Clark, Support Services librarian, added: “ We also have a need for small domestic objects like darning mushrooms, ration books and other memorabilia that people would be happy to give us permanently to use in our Memory Lane project.

“You don’t have to be old to attend! We would love it if local school children came with their parents and grandparents.”

For more information email libraries@culturenl.co.uk, call 01698 332606 or visit Memory Lane Events