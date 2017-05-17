Meet the Kilsyth civic party 2017

Kilsyth Civic Week 2017 is fast approaching and this year’s civic party has been appointed.

This year St Maurice’s High School pupils have been invited to head up the proceedings. Pictured here (left to right) are lady in waiting Olivia Walker, the Civic Queen Hannah Davies and lady in waiting Niamh Purcell.

Civic Week runs from June 10 to 18 and the girls will all be busy attending many events throughout the festival.

More information on the programme will be published in a forthcoming edition of the News and Chronicle and online.