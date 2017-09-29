Mobile advice point helping people in Cumbernauld

The Alpha Project is currently running a four month pilot project to help people gain access to information about local community services.

A mobile, touchscreen-based service funded by the Big Lottery Partnership, is currently touring around various venues in Cumbernauld.

It visits the Muirfield Centre and Tesco on alternate Mondays from 10am-2pm, the Antonine Centre on Tuesdays from mid-October, Cumbernauld Library each Wednesday from 10.30am until 2pm, Cornerstone House on Thursdays, 11am-2pm and outside the Cumbernauld News offices each Friday from 10am until 2pm.