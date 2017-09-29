New minibus donated to Redburn School

Representatives of the Lord’s Taverners were in Cumbernauld to present staff and pupils at Redburn School with a new minibus.

The bus was presented by Kathryn Bryce, vice captain of the Scotland women’s cricket team.

Redburn’s depute head teacher Martin Burns said: “We would like to offer out sincere thanks to all at the Lord’s Taverners Trust for their donation of the minibus to Redburn School. This bus will enhance learning opportunities for our pupils as they develop skills for learning, life and work within their local community. These experiences are vital as we work with our young people in securing them a positive destination when they leave school. Such experiences would not be possible without the minibus.”

Lord’s Taverners chief executive Paul Robin added: “The Lord’s Taverners believed that sport and recreation are essential for all young people, regardless of ability or background. This minibus will help the Redburn School pupils to get out and enjoy new places and experiences in Cumbernauld. We are proud to support the staff, parents and young people of Redburn School.”