New minister welcomed to Cumbernauld Village

The new minister for Cumbernauld Old Parish Church is settling into her new charge.

The Rev Elspeth McKay, who previously served at the parish of Echt and Midmar Parish Churches in Aberdeenshire, was ordained three years ago having previously worked in academia.

She said: “I’m loving it so far, with the exception of the weather!

“I have been given a lovely welcome and am very much looking forward to meeting everyone in the parish and getting to know the area.”

A mother-of-one, Elspeth replaces the Rev Catriona Ogilvie who retired two years ago.

She was formally inducted as the minister at Cumbernauld Old Parish on Thursday, August 3, and this event was followed by a social event in the Village Hall when everyone had a chance to ‘meet and greet’ her more informally. One highlight of this event was an impressive cake which had been prepared for the occasion

On Sunday, August 6, there was a joint service in the Parish Church, which saw Elspeth ‘preached in’ by her friend and colleague the Rev Ian Dick.

The parishioners are delighted to welcome a full-time minister back to Cumbernauld Old Parish Church, having been served by interim moderator the Rev Grace Saunders from Condorrat Parish Church and locum the Rev Marion Perry.

Cumbernauld Parish Church can trace its origins to the 13th century, with the current building being over 350 years old and in continuous use since 1659. That anniversary involved a wide range of festivities and the publication of a new book.

Cumbernauld Old Parish Church meets every Sunday at 10.15am and Elspeth will also take a service at 11:45am in the Forge Community Centre, Balloch.