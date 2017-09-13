New partnership agreement with the University of the West of Scotland and NHS Lanarkshire

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and NHS Lanarkshire have established a strategic partnership agreement.

The University, which has the largest school of health, nursing and midwifery in Scotland, is at the forefront of developments in the field of health and care-related education in the Scottish university sector.

This formal partnership builds on NHS Lanarkshire’s strong commitment to research, development, learning and innovation, as well at its existing links with UWS and other universities.

It will deepen links between the university and the health board and see the development of closer working across a number of other UWS schools. The partnership will also explore the potential for future research links and joint research projects.

It will also see collaborative working to aid student recruitment, student employment and student projects.

Calum Campbell, chief executive, of NHS Lanarkshire, said he is delighted about the opportunities the partnership will offer.

He said: “This is a further significant step towards our vision of creating a culture of academic excellence in NHS Lanarkshire that helps deliver new and improved ways of working for the people of Lanarkshire.

“We are excited about the tremendous opportunities this partnership with UWS will bring for patients, NHS staff and staff and students at the university. By working together, we can make a real difference to people’s health and wellbeing.”

Karen Wilson, dean of the university’s school of health, nursing and midwifery, said: “We are delighted to be establishing this important partnership with NHS Lanarkshire.

“The University has close ties with health boards throughout Scotland and this partnership formalises the strong links we enjoy with this important organisation, which plays such a key role in the health and wellbeing of people throughout Lanarkshire.”