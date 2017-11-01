New venue wanted

RASCALS is a specialist service which promotes play, adventure and friendship for children aged 4 to 18. It is run by the charity ENABLE Scotland.

The children who attend the service have a range of complex needs including learning disabilities and the staff are trained specialists.

A spokesman for Enable Scotland said: “Many parents whose children attend our RASCALS after-school service in Cumbernauld tell us that the service is a lifeline. Not just for their children, but for the whole family.

“It is our ambition to sustain and grow RASCALS across Scotland – so that we can offer this essential support to many more families.

“In Cumbernauld, the service has been in such high demand that there is currently a waiting list.

“With incredible support from our RASCALS parents, ENABLE Scotland is now pursuing opportunities to secure larger premises, so that we can extend support to more children and families in the community.”

Jaqueline Foy is one of the mums who attends RASCALS with her nine-year-old son Patrick. She said: “Patrick has been attending RASCALS for four years after being on their waiting list for 18 months.

“He is autistic and has a developmental disorder. The group has been a complete lifeline for us. Patrick is non-verbal and does not interact with other children, the kids at RASCALS are his friends. The group also goes on trips I wouldn’t have the confidence to take him on by myself.

“Patrick attends RASCALS twice a week and also every second Saturday.”