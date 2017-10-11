Search

P1 supplement in shops now

editorial image

Don’t miss this week’s edition of the News & Chronicle (dated October 11) for our special 16-page pull-out featuring photographs of all the new P1 classes from across our circulation area.

New & Chronicle photographers Karen Gordon and Jamie Forbes have been out and about since the new term began capturing the new arrivals on camera - and after weeks of anticipation we bring you the results.

And remember all pictures are available to purchase online