Ravenswood pupils plan their careers

Pupils at Ravenswood Primary School have shown it’s never too early to think about your career options.

The children used the I Can tools and resources from My World as part of their employability week.

My World of Work is Skills Development Scotland’s career information and online advice service.

Teacher Laura Simpson, who is also the school’s employability coordinator, said: “It’s important we ensure all our pupils are being equipped with the skills they need for learning, life and work. My World of Work’s I Can tools are helping us do just that.”

One of the tools is personality quiz Animal Me, based on Myers-Briggs personality principles. It helps to start conversations with children on their skills and qualities, and how they might relate to work, matching pupils to an animal who shares their personality traits,

“The pupils and teachers have so much fun with Animal Me, and really enjoy finding out what animal they are.

“Across the weeks we could see the pupils applying what they’d learned about themselves to all the areas of the curriculum, really recognising how their personal strengths played a part in all of their learning.”

Teachers and pupils also focused in careers in science, technology, engineering and maths during their “Big Me” careers week.

They held discussions across all age groups about gender stereotyping, highlighting that there’s no such thing as a career just for girls or just for boys,

Laura said: “From Primary 1 upwards it’s clear that pupils are really aware of gender stereotyping, so it was good to get discussion about bias going.

“Our primary 7 pupils also conducted a short survey on attitudes to jobs with their families, which was really interesting for them and meant they could spark similar conversations at home.

“On the final day of the week pupils dressed up as what they want to be when they grow up.

“We had such a great selection of careers from firefighters, doctors and scientists to website builders and the Prime Minister!”

Laura herself was involved in the early development of I Can as part of a team of teachers supporting and guiding SDS to design the digital tools and accompanying resources.

Alison Eaglesham, SDS Partner Development and Integration Executive, said: “We work with teachers to develop all of My World of Work’s teacher resources to ensure what we create has a real use.”