Refugees share their experiences of Syria

Syrian refugees who have settled in North Lanarkshire shared their experiences with S2 pupils at Greenfaulds High.

They told the pupils about the torture and suffering they had endured and reminded them about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country.

All second year pupils spent a week across all their subjects learning about Syria, with classes ranging from cooking Syrian biscuits in Home Economics to listening to Syrian music and even learning to count in Arabic.

The week culminated in a presentation from refugees living in the community about the abuse of children’s rights still going on in Syria today.

The event was inspired by two S2 pupils, Abdul and Maher, who are Syrian refugees attending Greenfaulds.

Craig Scoular, Greenfaulds High rights respecting coordinator, said: “We were honoured to have our Syrian friends in the local community present their stories for our S2.

“The week-long focus we had on Syria across all our subjects allowed the students to appreciate that Syria and its people are no different to us, enjoying music, art and sport the same way we do.”