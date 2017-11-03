School buses may be hit by council cuts

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue has warned school transport may be hit as he expects a £42m cut in the local authority’s settlement from the Scottish Government for 2018/19.

One savings proposed is to change transport eligibility for primary pupils from more than one mile away from the school campus to two miles and secondary pupils from more than two miles away to three.

This will be put out to public consultation in the near future.

Councillor Logue said: “With such a dire settlement expected yet again from Holyrood, we have no choice but to put all difficult decisions on the table as we attempt to protect local services.

“We have sought to protect key services, such as school transport, as best as we could over previous years. However, we can no longer guarantee to protect some of our most important services.

“Along with local and national Labour colleagues I will fight for the best possible settlement from the Scottish Government in the hopes that they‘ll listen to the wishes of our communities.

“If not, then school transport may just be the tip of the iceberg as a result of the Scottish Government’s decimation of our public services.”