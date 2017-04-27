Students are on the right tracks

Creative Industries students from New College Lanarkshire have produced four music videos in just four days.

Students of HND Sound Production and HNC and HNC Television courses had classes suspended to take part in an innovative ‘Creative Break’ project.

Gregor Thomas (aka Good Cop Bad Cop) at Creative Break

The 40 students involved were split into four teams and challenged to work with a band or singer-songwriter on recording a song and filming a promotional video from scratch.

The finished pieces included an instrumental by Jonathan Lynn (aka NNYLS) entitled Only In Dreams, a politically-charged track, Definitely the Vipers, by Gregor Thomas (aka Good Cop Bad Cop), Resolution by Snout, and ‘Tell It To The Mountain’ by Garry Thomson (aka G Lazarus & The Cartel).

All participants attended a showcase on the final day at which the videos were screened and each group received a gold disc in recognition of their efforts.

Over the coming weeks, students will be encouraged to revisit the videos and learn what could be improved upon in future.

Singer-songwriter Gregor Thomas from Cumbernauld decided to take part in Creative Break after completing the project last year while a student of HND Television.

Gregor, who hosts the New Town Sessions for Cumbernauld FM, said: “I really enjoyed being a part of the whole experience last year.

“My track, Definitely The Vipers, is quite political and the video is about a poker game in which the dealer is cheating and the players have their hands literally tied, but still have to play the game.

“I’ve experienced Creative Break from both sides now and it has been a really positive experience for me.”

The fourth annual Creative Break took place at the College’s Cumbernauld Campus which has a complex of purpose-built recording studios.

Lecturer Andreas Jonsson said: “This kick-starts their creativity and reminds them why they’re in the creative industries and it is to do these collaborative projects and work with people and be creative. That’s always a positive thing.”

Applications are now open for Creative Industries courses starting in August, which range from access level to degree qualifications.

Visit www.nclanarkshire.ac.uk or call 0300 555 8080.