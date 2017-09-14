Top award for Redburn

Redburn School is the first additional support needs school in Scotland to be recognised for excellence in digital teaching and learning.

The Cumbernauld school was honoured in the Digital Schools Scotland awards which recognise achievements in the fields of innovation, use of digital technology, school culture and other areas.

Head teacher Nicola Lavery said: “Digital technology has supported our pupils to develop skills in communication, social skills and independence. There has been such a positive impact on motivation and engagement across the curriculum.”

A total of 22 primary schools across Scotland were recognised for their use of digital technology in the classroom at a special presentation ceremony held by Education Scotland with support from Intel, HP and Microsoft.

Shirley-Anne Sommerville, Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science, said: “This programme positively impacts upon pupils’ motivation to learn as well as recognising achievement by teachers and schools in advancing the integration of technology in the classroom. I commend all the primary schools receiving their digital schools award on their great achievement.”

Redburn caters for pupils who have a wide range of abilities and needs, often complex in nature. Pupils are valued as individuals with emotional, physical and social, as well as educational needs. Emphasis is placed on their interaction with their classmates and on family relationships.