A view from the Burroughs factory floor

A shot from the floor of Burroughs Adding Machines’ Cumbernauld factory. In the early days of establishing the New Town it was vital to secure a major employer to provide jobs for the people who would be leaving the horribly overcrowded city of Glasgow for a new life in Cumbernauld. Thus it was a major step forward in 1956 when Burroughs agreed to build a £10 million factory on a 72-acre site in the town.

This image is one of several involved in a celebration of local history. Locals are encouraged to visit Cumbernauld Library between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, September 14 and bring their own old pictures and nicknacks while viewing memorabilia.