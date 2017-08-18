Abronhill centre slammed on health grounds

Abronhill Shopping Centre is a danger to public health and needs a full-on clean up job immediately to sweep up muck that’s lain there for years.

That is the view of Councillor Tom Johnston who has written to the centre’s factors and environmental health bosses after being inundated with complaints from the public.

They have requested that he act for safety’s sake - and drew particular attention to the walking surface which is festooned with pigeon droppings.

Councillor Johnston said: “I am concerned that people walking over these areas are going in and out of the three food shops.”

The Scottish Nationalist has also asked the council to fill in “dangerous” holed in the pavement outside the entrance to the former Maltings pub.

