Abronhill vehicle thefts

There have been more reports of vehicle thefts in Abronhill after a van and a car were driven away last week.

The first theft concerned a silver Ford Transit van which had been parked in Ash Road.

It is thought that the van was taken between 9pm on Wednesday, October 18 and 6.30am the following morning.

The second theft concerned a silver Vauxhall C70 car which had been parked in a communal car park Cherry Avenue.

It is thought that the theft took place between 6.20pm and 11.40pm on Friday.

Police are now on the lookout for witnesses to both these incidents.

Officers admit that vehicle thefts continue to be an issue across the area.