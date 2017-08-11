Arrival of travellers sparks site visit in Cumbernauld

Police and officials from North Lanarkshire Council have been visiting a site where travellers have pitched camp in recent days.

A total of three caravans have materialised in the Grayshill Road area of Wardpark.

Stephen Llewellyn, Housing Operations Manager with North Lanarkshire Council confirmed: “We have carried out a joint visit with officers from Police Scotland and held discussions with both the people occupying the land and the site owners. The site owners have responsibility for the management of the land.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will take any appropriate action if necessary.”