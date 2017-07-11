Auchinstarry sensory garden fixed up a treat

Lots of volunteers pitched in to help restore a community sensory garden in Kilsyth’s Auchinstarry Marina recently.

The work, on July 4, was organised by Scottish Canals for the garden which is funded by Volunteer Matters. An appeal for volunteers was published in this newspaper and attracted a good response.

Scottish Canals volunteer coordinator John McGowan said: “Scottish Canals would like to pass on a massive ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers and the assistance received.”

Organisations that support the community garden include Scottish Natural Heritage, whose Action Earth campaign provides funding; Scottish Waterways Trust; Kilsyth Co-Op; Outdoor Trax bicycle hire; Scotia Fencing; Doobies Cumbernauld and Terra Firma Landscaping.

On the day itself, advance publicity encouraged local individuals and teams of co-workers to turn up and get involved.

The teams of colleagues included Cummins Diesel from Cumbernauld, Virgin Media staff from Bellshill, the Department of Work and Pensions, Forth and Clyde Canal Society .

All of this clearly paid off. John added: “The plot is now a lovely area.”