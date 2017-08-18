Auditions announced in Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld Musical Theatre Society has revealed that it now has its debut production planned which will take the form of a concert at Cumbernauld Theatre.

And it’s just emerged that open auditions are being held over the weekend by the brand new amateur company that wants to showcase the host of local talent in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

The auditions will take place at the theatre itself from 12.30pm to 4pm on Saturday and 1pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Organiser Fraser Morrison (pictured) said: “We’re just starting up and are a group of passionate performers who want to bring musical theatre back to Cumbernauld and we are kicking it all off with our jam-packed concert ‘One Night Only’ on Saturday, October 28.

“To register for an audition slot please email info@cumbernauldmts.co.uk indicating which day you would prefer. This will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.”

Meanwhile another audition will be taking place in Cumbernauld on Sunday-aimed exclusively at youngsters

A talent agency is coming to Dunnswood Studios at Wardpark Industrial Estate on Sunday, August 20 to find stars of the future.

The agency in question is Hale Talent which aims to run classes for eight to 18 year olds who have a talent for acting, singing and modelling.

Owner Zoe Hale said: “In each audition, each group will be photographed and asked to partake in a music classes led by our head of music.

“They will also be asked to perform a poem, speech or monologue of their choice, which should be approximately one minute long.

“A photo-shoot will also be arranged for those children wishing representation for modelling, television and commercial casting.

“Booking fee for the auditioning are £5 each and will be refunded to all successful applicants on acceptance.

Auditions for eight to 11 year olds will be held from 11am.

More auditions will be held for ages 12 to 15 will be held at noon.

Ages 15 to 18 will be catered to 1pm.

The classes will see a guest appearance from an industry professional who will lead a masterclass.

They have been drawn from productions like River City and its star Gayle Telfer Stevens is involved

An alternative audition slot can also be arranged for those unable to attend on Sunday.

To arrange a place contact auditions@haletalent.co.uk or call 07855352855.