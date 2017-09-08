Award success for Cumbernauld landscape volunteers

Contributions by many volunteers and organisations mean Cumbernauld has been honoured at this year’s Beautiful Scotland Awards ceremony.

The ceremony, hosted by Fife Council, recognised the work undertaken in communities throughout Scotland to help deliver environmental improvements in their local area - including the efforts of Cumbernauld’s Bloomin’ Wild.

The group, led by the Cumbernauld Living Landscapes project, was praised for making significant progress since 2016 - picking up a Silver Gilt medal certificate in the Small City category. The group was also presented with the Garden for Life Biodiversity Award for its exemplary approach to biodiversity. The award was accepted by Tracy and William Lambert of Cumbernauld Living Landscape, volunteer Gemma MacDonald and Tesco community champion Doreen Reid.

Carole Noble of campaign organisers Keep Scotland Beautiful said: “Beautiful Scotland provides the opportunity for Scotland to celebrate the outstanding achievements of volunteer groups across the country and recognises the significant contribution they make in helping to improve our local environmental quality.

“Cumbernauld volunteers have worked tirelessly to ensure that the local spaces and places that they treasure are maintained to excellent standards. I would like to commend them on their efforts.

“In 2017 the campaign in Scotland reaches its 51st year. Keep Scotland Beautiful is delighted to, once again, celebrate and reward the dedication and achievements of the committed volunteers who create places that are good for our health, wealth and happiness.”

Beautiful Scotland is managed by Keep Scotland Beautiful, a member of the RHS Bloom Federation. The judges are volunteer experts.