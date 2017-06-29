Big night for Outlander

More4 will be screening the first series of Outlander from tonight (Thursday) for the very first time.

Previously, the time travel drama filmed in Cumbernauld was only available to those who had signed up for it via an online subscription package.

All 16 episodes of Series One will be screened at a 9pm on the freeview channel.

The show which stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe has become a cult favourite since debuting three years ago on Amazon Prime.

It tells the story of a Second World War nurse who is transported back to 1743 as she travels back from the battlefields.

Much of the studio work is filmed in Wardpark and the crew have been seen filming in locations around Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.