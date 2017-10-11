Bin fury in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth

Absolute rubbish - that is the verdict of householders who have accused North Lanarkshire Council of botching the launch of its new bin uplifts.

The Cumbernauld News has been inundated with complaints from irate householders who have branded the new three-weekly collection system a fiasco.

They say that the council has failed to honour its promise to uplift rubbish or deliver the new bins - and cannot gain access to a helpline to have the matter addressed.

Among them is June Miller of Beechwood Road who said: “This situation is an absolute joke. All it has caused is confusion.

“There are a lot of elderly people affected by this and they don’t have a clue what to do.”

Kildrum resident Wojciech Borowski added: “Our new green bin and the bio-degradable liners for food waste are yet to materialise, despite the First Stop Shop adviser’s assurances that we would get it by last Thursday.

“The helpline just rings out and our garden is overflowing with recyclable waste.

“I am increasingly tempted to bring the rubbish to the NLC offices at Fleming House and just leave it there to show my displeasure!”

MSP Jamie Hepburn has also been flooded with complaints about the set-up.

He said: “I’ve had dozens and dozens of people from across Cumbernauld and Kilsyth contact me about the problems with the new bin system.

“I have asked the council to look into these, but as of today I am yet to receive a reply on a single case.

“Whilst I understand the council is a busy organisation, the fact they haven’t addressed a single concern I have passed to them thus far is worrying.

“People are rightly concerned about their rubbish being left uncollected, the failure to deliver new bins and food waste bags, or even in some instances to provide any information at all,

“I will, however, continue to pursue this this with North Lanarkshire Council.”

A NLC spokesperson said: “There has been a delay with some biodegradable food waste bags due to a supplier issue beyond our control, but they should have been delivered by now. We have received a very high number of requests for new recycling bins or larger recycling bins and extra resources have been deployed to deliver these as quickly as possible.

“If residents have requested a change of bin size, they should continue to use the existing one until the new bin is delivered, when the old one and its contents will be uplifted.”

It has also emerged that families who put the wrong rubbish in their bin will be visited by ‘education’ inspectors who reserve the right to stop services altogether if there are six acts of non-compliance in total.

However, the spokeswoman defending the move by saying: “Disposing of materials placed in the wrong bin causes problems at recycling centres by damaging machinery and risking the safety of workers. It is, therefore, very important that the service is used correctly.”