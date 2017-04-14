Bin uplifts in North Lanarkshire to be reduced to once every three weeks

Residents of North Lanarkshire will have their rubbish uplifted just once every three weeks from October.

The number of black bin collections will be reduced from 26 a year to 17, as part of the council’s push towards more recycling in a bid to save an estimated £6m a year.

According to figures released by the council in February the average cost to dispose of general waste is £100 per tonne, but processing good quality recyclable material costs £23 a tonne.

At present a number of councils already collect general waste on a three-week cycle including Oldham, Argyll and Bute, East Renfrewshire and Anglesey.

Conwy in Wales, Banbridge in Northern Ireland and Fife have all experimented with monthly collections.

More information about the changes to the bin collections will be distributed to all North Lanarkshire residents over the summer.

A council spokesperson said: “If households use the recycling bins fully, we are confident the new service will offer sufficient capacity and it will contribute to achieving national targets for recycling.”