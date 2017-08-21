Bluebell Walk fire puts three in hospital

Firefighters were called out to Cumbernauld Village on Sunday to deal with an incident which saw three people taken to hospital for treatment.

A flat in Bluebell Walk was reported to be on fire at 4.26am and two fire engines were immediately dispatched to the area. Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and used powerful water jets to put out the flames.

Three people were taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.