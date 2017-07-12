Building now underway on Cumbernauld secondary and arts centre

Work has now started on the project to construct a new secondary school and theatre as two of the town’s oldest buildings are replaced.

Builders moved onto the site of Cumbernauld Academy on Monday -in an ambitious double handed project which will see a new £34 million replacement for Cumbernauld High School and Cumbernauld Theatre.

The building will also house a 400 seater main auditorium, box office and digital arts room as well as performance spaces and an office suite.

The project is the latest to be developed by construction partnership hub South West on behalf of North Lanarkshire Council .

The team also developed the new Greenfaulds High School which opened last October.

Councillor Frank McInally, NLC’s Convener of Education said: “The new Cumbernauld Academy and Theatre campus will become a much valued asset for the area, giving our young people the best start possible as well as providing excellent facilities for the wider community.

Michael McBrearty who is Chief executive of hub South West said: “The Cumbernauld Community Campus will symbolise an new era in the history and future development of the town.

Building of the new facility will be led by Morrison Construction and its Operations director Allan Cunningham said: “These excellent new facilities will provide a strong focal point for the community and will provide students and staff with an exciting modern environment within which they can thrive.