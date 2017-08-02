Bullying row hits three Kilsyth schools

Concerned parents were given a platform by Kilsyth Community Council amidst fears that school bullies are not being dealt with.

The community council had been approached regarding three schools in the town – and invited the aggrieved mums and dads to attend their last meeting.

It’s been revealed that the schools in question are St Patrick’s Primary, Kilsyth Primary and Kilsyth Academy.

Although individual headteachers did not attend, North Lanarkshire education officer David Craig was present and will relay the comments back to these staff members.

And it has also been confirmed that Mr Craig is considering wider feedback from former headteachers, pupils and members of parent teacher associations from the schools involved.

It has been stressed that the community council will update members on progress at a meeting in the autumn.

Meanwhile KCC has confirmed that key allegations relate to “a lack of feedback and communication on complaints raised”.

The role of guidance teachers has also been called into question and so too have the channels of communication between primary and secondary schools on “known cases of bullying.”

No-one from KCC was available for further comment at time of going to press.

However,a spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: “We take all allegations of bullying very seriously and thoroughly investigate any reports we receive.

“We have a number of school-based initiatives in place which have proven effective at reducing instances of bullying.”