Caring new Kilsyth group can help

Kilsyth’s Cafe Refresh is throwing open its doors after hours to a Christian group which provides support for those battling addictions.

Called Cafe Recovery, the first session takes place on Friday, May 19 at 7pm.

Its is being co-ordinated by a drink and drugs counsellor and others in recovery from their own addictions and have set up a similar group in Kirkintilloch.

Among them is Jason Meechan who said: “We feel that there is a need for this in Kilsyth for people who are maybe suffering behind closed doors.

”We don’t want to preach to anyone. Nor do you need to be from Kilsyth. The timing of it is quite good because we feel that coming along on a Friday night could help people get through the weekend too.”

Anyone seeking further information is asked to contact the group on caferecoverykilsyth@gmail.com