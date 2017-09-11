Carrickstone tots learn about litter and dog mess

A nursery school in Carrickstone is teaching children about the importance of reducing litter and dog fouling.

Step By Step Nursery has been working with Keep Scotland Beautiful and North Lanarkshire Council. The main focus has been on Cumbernauld Community Park and reducing problems with dog mess.

Claire Irvine, the nursery’s depute manager, said: “We plan to continue promoting this initiative in the community and will be handing out poo bags to dog walkers at a later date. We also plan to work with our local primary school to promote reducing litter at the park.”