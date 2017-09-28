Charles prepares for Everest challenge

A Kilsyth resident who works for Scottish Water will travel to the Himalayas and climb beyond the Mount Everest base camp to raise cash for charity.

Charles Dewhurst, 56, works for Scottish Water partner Caledonia Water and will climb almost 20,000 feet in support of the Leanne Trust and St Abbs Independent Lifeboat.

Charles said: “My friend and former colleague Willie Mitchell’s daughter, Leanne, passed away from Cystic Fibrosis. She was only 21. I want to raise money for the charity set up in her memory. The charity provides funding for special treats for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers in the Highlands, Grampians and Western Isles.

“I used to run the Coldingham village pub, so the St Abbs community is close to my heart.

“The RNLI lifeboat was withdrawn in 2015 after over a century of keeping divers, anglers and coastal users safe.

“A new private lifeboat was bought using a generous donation from Boyd Tunnock. Running costs are high so this is where I step in with my Everest fundraising.”

Charles trains daily, carrying bottled water to simulate the weight of the kit he will be carrying on the actual climb.

This was the idea of Scottish Water’s Ayrshire leakage manager, Mark Templeton, who said: “I knew that Charles was training to climb Everest so I suggested to him that he carry around our bottled water to replicate the weight of the rucksack he will need to carry up the mountain.”

For further details of Charles’ adventures, or to donate money to his charity appeal, visit the website www.trektoeverest.co.uk.