Chernobyl children welcomed to Cumbernauld

Cumbernauld had some special visitors recently as a group of children from Chernobyl came to stay with host families for three weeks.

The visit included a lunch at Tesco Extra where each child was given a healthy meal, a Scottish-themed goody bag and a gift card to purchase an item of their choice.

The visit was arranged by Abronhill Regeneration Forum who, along with the children, were extremely grateful and we welcomed them.with open arms.

Tesco will supply fruit and other items to help boost the immune systems of the eight children, four boys and four girls