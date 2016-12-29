Christmas courtesy of kind-hearted Kilsyth

Kilsythians from schools, churches and community groups have come together in a move that has embodied the spirit of Christmas.

They have provided cash and goods in kind alike to ensure that cash-strapped families in the town could enjoy a festive meal with all the trimmings.

A hamper appeal was launched by Lesley Murray and her big-hearted team at Kilsyth Community Food Bank back in November.

And those who support the food bank did not let this vital lifeline organisation down.

Over the course of four weeks, donations of Yuletide staples, Christmas crackers included poured in at central points like Kilsyth Community church and the Lighthouse charity shop.

Those powering the food drive included Kilsyth Academy, Balmalloch Primary, Chryston High School, Weight Watchers, Antonine Trail Races, Tesco Craigmarloch MP Stuart McDonald and MSP Jamie Hepburn.

The Chronicle caught up with the volunteers at the point that the hampers were sent on their way - just in time for the big day.

Lesley said: “We would like to say a big thank you to those who donated to our Christmas hamper appeal via Kilsyth Children’s Club.

“And thanks too for your support throughout the year.”

The food bank was created back in April 2013.

It is dependent on the generosity of local individuals businesses and groups who have rallied with great gusto to support it.

Many of those who require the services of a food bank locals whose benefits have been sanctioned. Statistics accessed in the House of Commons Library show that 391 individuals have been affected within his constituency.

Earlier this month, Norma Cowan from Cumbernauld’s Bethlehem House of Bread food bank argued that many local families are just two wage packets away from using its services

However it’s stressed that lots of working people need to use a food bank too.