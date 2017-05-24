Climbdown on Colzium opening date

A tourist attraction which was scheduled to open for the Bank Holiday Weekend will no longer do so after council chiefs admit it has not been finished in time.

Earlier this week it was stated that the new visitors centre at Colzium House would open on Saturday.

Since then, North Lanarkshire Council has been in touch with the Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle to say that the unveiling will not go ahead.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council admitted: “Due to a few outstanding works still to be completed, the new Colzium Cafe and Visitor Centre will not open to the public as planned on the 26th of May.

The improvement works are at a very advanced stage and the facility is expected to open within the next few weeks.We apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused.

We are confident that the new centre will provide a popular venue for both visitors and local people in Kilsyth.”