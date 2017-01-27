Clothing needed in Kilsyth for refugees in Serbia

Unusually severe winter conditions in Serbian refugee camps mean that the need for warm clothing is greater than ever.

And Kilsyth Supporting Refugees is determined to help – by organising a fresh collection date for warm clothes and footwear.

Last week, temperatures plummeted to minus 30 Celsius in this part of the former Yugoslavia where this locally-based refugee effort is focused upon.

Volunteers have teamed up with Glasgow The Caring City who will deliver your donations to the camps.

The first collection of 2017 will take place in the Church of God in Parkburn Road on Monday, January 30 from 10am to 2pm.

Joy Smith of Kilsyth Supporting Refugees said: “We’ll be collecting practical clothes and shoes for men, women and children.

“Hopefully this will allow us to take advantage of any new year clear-outs people might be having.”

It has been stressed too that Cumbernauld residents can hand in goods closer to home on weekdays, if that suits.

Joy added: “Donations can also be handed in beforehand at Jamie Hepburn MSP and MP Stuart McDonald’s office at 13 The Wynd in Cumbernauld Village.

More details on the group’s work are available on the Kilsyth Supporting Refugees Facebook page.

Ross Galbraith of Glasgow The Caring City added: “Kilsyth is one of our top donation hotspots but we need to ask people to up their game so we can bring more supplies to Belgrade.

“These refugees aren’t really in camps at all. They are huddled in wastelands that used to be factories or engineering complexes.

“They are there with other people because of shared communality, shared language and because they have nowhere else to go. They are trapped in Serbia because they cannot get into the European Union.

“They have no real shelter there or medical care or organised meals because resources are dwindling in Serbia and we are talking about thousands of people here.

“We are just asking for clothes that people can wear here to keep warm.

“They have nothing.”