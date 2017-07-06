Condorrat school says fond farewell

An office manager who has helped staff, pupils and parents at a Condorrat school for 35 years has now retired.

Yet Condorrat Primary staff were not letting popular Christine McCrindle leave without a big send-off, and the colourful event which took place honoured her massive contribution to the school.

Christine was guest of honour at the Primary Seven assembly where the children performed songs they had written especially for her – and showered with gifts.

This included a queenly sash and tiara which sealed her status as Condorrat Primary royalty!

Headteacher Julie-Ann Price said: “Christine is loved and respected in the school and the local community.

“This is due to her tireless commitment to our pupils and their families.

“She will be sorely missed by our pupils for her care and attention.

“And she’ll be missed too by the staff for her endless funny stories and knowledge of what it takes to run a school office – there is some debate over who the ‘real boss’ of the school actually is!

“Everyone in Condorrat Primary wishes Christine a happy and healthy retirement. She definitely deserves it. She is truly one in a million!

Christine who lives in Ravenswood said: “I have been working at Condorrat Primary for more than half my life and I will miss it dreadfully.

“Obviously, it has been a very emotional time.

“I would like to thank everyone involved and say that the children are an absolute credit to the school.”