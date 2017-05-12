Contenders named in full for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Election officials have confirmed that a total of five candidates will contest the seat of Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East.

For a list of those standing for nomination at the General Election on Thursday, June 8 has now been published.

The Scottish Nationalists will be represented by Stuart McDonald and Elisha Fisher will fight for Scottish Labour.

The Scottish Conservative candidate is Stephen Johnston.

It has also emerged that the Scottish Liberal Democrats will field a candidate, namely Rod Ackland from Lenzie - who fought for the same seat back in 2010.

The UK Independence Party will also be represented by Carl Dean Pearson who recently stood in the council elections in Cumbernauld North but was not elected.