Council contenders confirmed for Cumbernauld and Kilsyth

Labour rule has gone on far too long and can only end if Scottish Nationalists can wield their own power base in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

That is the uncompromising view of the final confirmed line up of Scottish Nationalist candidates who will stand for office at the council elections on May 4.

All but one of the existing SNP councillors will stand again, with the one exception being Abronhill’s Elizabeth Irvine who is retiring.

Meanwhile new names have materialised, like Croy’s Mark Kerr who will stand in Kilsyth.

Former Greenfaulds High pupil Danish Ashraf who is now an optician will contest the Cumbernauld North Ward.

Former Condorrat Primary head teacher Cathie Johnston will stand in Cumbernauld South as will financier Junaid Ashraf who also went to Greenfaulds High School.

Meanwhile the Cumbernauld East seat will be fought by HMRC worker Claire Barclay who lives in Kildrum.

A party spokesperson said: “We are delighted with our team of candidates - hardworking councillors along with some fantastic new candidates who will bring a wealth of community activism to the table.

“People are fed up of being neglected by North Lanarkshire Council and this is an opportunity to deliver real change for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and our local villages.

“Our candidates will work hard for our communities.”