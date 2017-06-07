Croy playgroup has grand opening

A hard working group with high hopes for the area it is proud to represent has succeeded in filling a gap with the creation of a playgroup.

Croy Regeneration Forum now has some tiny new members thanks to community activists and the Coalfields Regeneration Trust which awarded the group a grant.

The venue is Croy Bowling Club and was officially opened by Scottish Nationalist MSP Jamie Hepburn who said:“I am delighted to see the new playgroup established in Croy and all those involved in taking it forward deserve to be congratulated for their efforts.

“This helps bring families together and allows kids a safe place to play together.”

For a full photospread on this special occasion, see this week’s edition of the Cumbernauld News and Kilsyth Chronicle.