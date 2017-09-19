Croy station rush hour disruption

Commuters fell foul of a safety inspection at Croy Station today (Tuesday) after engineering works ran over schedule.

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High plus a range of other northbound destinations were affected.

Engineers took to the tracks between 6.20am and 7.30pm to ensure that conditions on the lines were safe on this busy route.

However, services were disrupted as a result.

Scotrail insists that normal service has been restored.

A Scotrail Alliance spokesperson said: “We apologise to customers who experienced delays.

“We would remind those affected that if their journey was delayed by 30 minutes or more, compensation can be claimed by our Delay Repay Guarantee.”

This is the second time in three weeks services at Croy have been disrupted - after a lorry crashed into a nearby bridge.