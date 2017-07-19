Croy to get new play area

Families in Croy will be able to enjoy the benefits of a totally renovated play space thanks to a community campaign by local parents.

Families formed Barbegs Play Development Group to improve facilities in the village.

The group worked in partnership with CultureNL Play Services and North Lanarkshire Council in their bid and £50,000 was secured from WREN’s FCC Scottish Action Fund along with £70,000 from North Lanarkshire Council’s Local Development Programme.

The money will be used to upgrade the existing facilities at Old Mill View and will open in 2018.

Provost Jean Jones believes this will make a huge difference to people living in the area. She said: “This project will provide a real boost to the children and families of the Barbegs area of Croy. It is fantastic that full funding has been secured for this development.

James Stewart from Barbegs Play Development Group said: “The aim is to create a unique and dynamic play space devised by local people, especially young people. We have consulted with pupils from the local school and the wider community and the information gathered has been pivotal in shaping the project to date. It is anticipated that the play space will be ready in spring 2018 and updates will be posted on the Barbegs Play Development Group Facebook page.”

Sophie Cade, grant manager for WREN, added: “Croy Play space will provide a fantastic space for youngsters to get outdoors and have fun.”