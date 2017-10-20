Crunch talks in Cumbernauld over bins

The contentious issue of the new bin collections will be debated at the next meeting of Cumbernauld Community Forum.

This is one of the key topics slotted in for the meeting which will take place at the Cumbernauld campus of New College Lanarkshire on Tuesday, November 14.

The influential forum represents more than 20 local groups to the public and is responsible for organising the town’s biggest community event, Cumbernauld Gala Day.

A guest speaker is being lined up for the event which begins at 7pm.

Chairman Billy Lees said: “A good turnout of all our member groups is requested and members of the public are also welcome to come along and hear what’s happening in our community.”