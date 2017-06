A meeting will take place tonight (Monday, June 5) to discuss plans for Kilsyth Town Centre and the Kelvin Valley.

Conducted by Kilsyth & Villages Community Forum, the meeting will take place at 7pm in St Patrick’s Primary.

Members of the public are being encouraged to have their say about an important document which will focus on improvements to both these key areas.

Organisers are asking for a good attendance - all welcome.