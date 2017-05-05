Cumbernauld 90s night will take over New Town Hall in June for charity

Tickets are still available for a charity disco showcasing the sounds of the 1990s - after a 1980s night raised £1030 back in April.

The Naughty 90s night will be held in New Town Hall on Saturday, June 3.

Once again, Condorrat’s Ron McCambridge is running the event and will donate proceeds to Strathcarron Hospice.

The event runs from 8am to 1am and will showcase the likes of The Spice Girls (pictured) Take That and many many more.

Ron said: “You’ll have a great night out and will be helping a local charity.”

Tickets cost £9.99, hot buffet included.

They are available from 01236 611047 or 0793 94 96538 - and they can be delivered to you free of charge if you wish.

They can also be picked up from Matt’s Guitar Shop, 4 Spey Walk in Cumbernauld town centre.

Meanwhile it’s emerged that Roy will be organising another charity disco on Saturday, October 28 for Strathcarron.

This will have a Hallowe’en theme and tickets for this can be picked up through the same channels.