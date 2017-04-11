Cumbernauld Academy progress report

Education bosses have shed further light on a project which has attracted criticism over delays to its construction.

The project in question is Cumbernauld Academy which will also incorporate the new Cumbernauld Theatre.

A report that a start date has been announced is wide of the mark but bosses at North Lanarkshire Council have confirmed that the process for work to start is well underway.

A spokesperson said: “We are in the middle of the financial close process with funders which should result in a contract and construction start.

“That has not yet been concluded but the target for starting will be summer this year.”