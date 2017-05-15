Cumbernauld and Kilsyth patients can attend medical appointments as scheduled

Most medical appointments in Cumbernauld and Kilsyth and Monklands Hospital are going ahead as planned, after IT technicians stepped in.

NHS Lanarkshire has stated that specialists were pulled in over the weekend to restore stystems which had fallen victim to the work of hackers .

Their use of so-called ‘malware’ had disabled NHS software across the country.

A spokesperson said: “Patients should attend their planned appointments and admissions from today unless we have contacted them directly to advise them not to do so.

“We are delighted that the vast majority of outpatient clinics and planned operations will go ahead as normal.

“Thanks to all our staff who have worked tirelessly over the weekend to restore our systems.”